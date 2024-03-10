Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won “Best Supporting Actress” at the 2024 Oscars for her role in The Holdovers. The fashionable actress was a frontrunner all award season with wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA, and SAG Awards and tonight, she took home the biggest honor in Hollywood.

Randolph, who sparkled in a blue sequin gown with puff sleeves and a blonde mane, gave a touching inspirational speech thanking God for the heartfelt win. Presented by former winners in the category — Regina King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o, and Mary Steenburgen– Randolph was overwhelmed with joy when her name was read.

“I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said during her emotional speech. “I started off as a singer. And my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theatre department. There’s something for you there.’ And I thank my mother for doing that.”

It felt like a full triangle moment for Randloph and Nyong’o who both dazzled in the same hue of blue for their iconic wins. Nyong’o won the “Best Supporting Actress” honor in 2014 for her breakout role in 12 Years A Slave wearing a stunning blue Prada gown. While the duo may not have coordinated, Nyong’o was paying homage to her past look and it made Randolph’s win that much more special.