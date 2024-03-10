Red Carpet Rundown: Dazzling Looks From The 2024 Academy Awards

After weeks of waiting, anticipation, and hype, the 96th Annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is underway. The ceremony honors the best of the best in film and entertainment. And, as in years past, the event will surely be a night of surprises, stand-out performances, and jaw-dropping fashion.
We are, unapologetically, rooting for everybody Black as we gag over style moments on the red carpet, on stage, and in the audience.
This winter’s awards season has been an exciting preview, with several of our favorite Black Hollywood stars snagging accolades. We hope their winning season continues during “Hollywood’s Biggest Night.”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins the Academy Award for “Best Supporting Actress” in custom Louis Vuitton.
Front-runner Da’Vine Joy Randolph topped off an exciting, award-winning run tonight. She accepted the “Best Supporting Actress” award for her performance in “The Holdovers.”
On stage and on the red carpet, the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild, and now Oscar winner looked fabulous. Da’Vine’s curvy figure slayed in a custom ice-blue Louis Vuitton gown.
The dress included a halter neckline, shimmer bodice, over-the-top feather sleeve, and dramatic train. Styled by Wayman and Micah, Da’Vine accessorized her look with a pair of Moussaief diamond drop earrings.
Black Hollywood is ‘haute’ on the 96th Academy Awards carpet.
Other Black Hollywood celebrities also turned heads on tonight’s carpet. Wearing everything from dramatic gowns and custom ensembles to sophisticated suits and sleek dresses, some of our favorite stars brought the heat.
“The Color Purple” star and Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks wore a black corset gown we loved, while Zendaya stunned in a slinky sequin dress.
Issa Rae gave sexy sophistication in Ami Paris, and Mr. Red Carpet himself, Colman Domingo, did not disappoint in a flawless black tuxedo. (Colman is nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Rustin.”)
We’ve captured the looks we loved in a gallery below. Scroll for more 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet style and winning moments.
1. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph deserves another red carpet moment. She oozes WINNER in her blue custom gown with fabulous detailing. Her glam squad worked overtime with her bombshell blonde tresses and glowy makeup.
2. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o continued the ice blue theme tonight in her blue sequin and feather ensemble. Her shimmering dress is from Armani Prive.
3. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks looks fabulous in a custom look from Dolce and Gabbana. The black gown’s high slit, bow detail, and corset bodice are everything! Danielle was styled by Jennifer Austin.
4. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo attended the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a black Louis Vuitton suit. The man can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet wear!
5. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya shuts down the Oscars red carpet in a flawless Giorgio Armani gown. Get into the fit, the colors, and the multi-fabrication. Zendaya was styled by Law Roach.
6. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo seemed to nod to her “Wicked” character. Elphaba, on the 2024 Oscars carpet. She posed in a custom green leather jacket from Louis Vuitton with exaggerated sleeves.
7. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
Ava DuVernay looks perfect in powder blue at the 96th Annual Oscars. Her gown is fitted with buckle strap details, shoulder cut-outs, and a mini-train.
8. Regina KingSource:Getty
Orange, you glad Regina King is on the red carpet? We are loving her orange-red gown from Versace. Regina was styled by Wayman and Micah.
9. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union wore Carolina Herrera (Paris Fashion Week 2024) on the red carpet. For this look, she paired two pieces from the runway: a mini dress and a column maxi skirt. We love to see celebrities make runway styles their own.
10. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Styled by Wouri Vice, Issa Rae is having a moment at the 2024 Oscars. She wears a sequin Ami Paris gown with a plunging neckline and high slit. Her top knot adds sophistication to her look, and the “Insecure” creator’s melanin is on glow.
