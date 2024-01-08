Get The Look: Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Golden Globes’ Classic Beauty Beat

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph snagged the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe Award in a movie for her role as Mary Brown in The Holdovers, and she also won in the fashion and beauty categories. The stunning Philadelphia native wowed in a custom Rodarte peplum gown paired with a classic Lancôme beauty beat by MUA Sheika Daley.

When it comes to award show looks, timeless always works. Randolph worked this theme perfectly with her bejeweled dress and flawless makeup look. “We were going for super polished and classic glam, but I wanted to play up the jewels on the top of her beautiful dress. So, I incorporated that in her eyeshadow and played up the color on her beautiful lips. It made for a beautiful monochromatic winter glam. I paired it with new lashes from Elora Laneto to finish the look and to give her beautiful fluttery eyes.” explained Daley.

Randolph’s makeup was achieved by using Lancôme beauty products. Get the beauty breakdown below.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Golden Globe’s Makeup Look

SKINCARE

Prep the skin with Lancôme Absolue Soft Cream Moisturizer for a healthy glow.

Shop Now

Gently press a thin layer of Lancôme Absolue The Serum to even skin tone.

Shop Now

COMPLEXION

Gently blend Lancôme Prep and Hydrate Face Primer all over the face for a dewy, illuminated glow.

Shop Now

Blend Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Full Coverage Foundation in 520C and Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Full Coverage Foundation in 445N all over the skin to provide an even skin tone.

Shop Now

Shop Now

Add Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer in 470 Suede Cool in areas of the face to highlight, contour and cover up anything needed.

Shop Now

Use Lancôme Dual Finish Foundation Powder in 510 Suede Cool for a natural and shine free finish.

Shop Now

Lightly brush Lancôme Blush Subtil in 473 Keep Calm & Blush onto the apples of the cheeks for a subtle flush of color.

Shop Now

EYES

Apply Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in 06 Reflet D’Amethyste and blend all over the eye.

Shop Now

Line eyes with Idôle Mascara in 01 Glossy Black for a more intense look.

Shop Now

Add Elora Lane 3D Mink Lashes “Michelle” to create fluttery eyes.

Shop Now

Layer on Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara in Black on the top and bottom lashes for a voluminous look.

Shop Now

Lightly fill in and define the brows with Lancôme Brow Define Pencil in 12 Dark Brown to create a bold arch.

Shop Now

LIPS

Apply a single stroke of Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Soft Matte Lipstick in 440 Got Me Blushing to the center of lips and blend outward.

Shop Now

Add Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss in 01 Pure.

Shop Now

DON’T MISS…

Get The Look: Danielle Brooks’ Golden Globes Awards’ Hollywood Glam Makeup Look

Take A Look At The 2024 Awards Season Schedule Line-Up

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 81st Golden Globes