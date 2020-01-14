CLOSE
Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Hollywood It Girls , red carpet fashion
HomeHelloBuzz

Don’t Sleep On ‘Dolemite is My Name’s’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph. She’s A Red Carpet Darlin’

Posted 11 hours ago

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Since Dolemite Is My Name dropped in theaters and on Netflix last October, it’s Tony-nominated star Da’Vine Joy Randolph has been one of Hollywood’s It Girls…and with good reason.

Her role as the legendary Lady Reed, the creative collaborator of the late Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) mostly known as the blaxploitation star Dolemite, Randolph is the perfect blend of humor, #BlackGirlMagic and no-nonsense.

“She’s a woman who, in 1972, chooses to be a single mother,” the Yale School of Drama alum told Essence last year.

“She loves herself enough to know that she’d rather be alone than be with someone who doesn’t value her or see her worth. And even though she doesn’t know where she’ll lay her head or how she’ll feed her child, she’s going to make it work.”

What Randolph is also making work (and making waves on the red carpet) is her fashion. Sis, knows how to work those killer curves and give you a lewk. Take a look at this black wrap gown she wore to the 2020 Critic’s Choice Awards.

And that hair? We live!

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Randolph also knows how to switch it up. Here she is giving us life in red! You better come through!

View this post on Instagram

I am so proud and honored to be apart of @netflixfilm @strongblacklead and to be thier 1st #StrongBlackBae in their digital cover series Reposted from @strongblacklead (@get_regrann) – PRESENTING…Issue #001 of #StrongBlackBae, a new digital cover series where once a month, we spotlight the hottest (and FINEST 😍) talent in the game. Our first Bae is the incomporable @DavineJoy, the PHILLY, PA native and Yale School of Drama graduate that has wowed everyone with her incredible performance as Lady Reed in @DolemiteIsMyName. Keep swiping for some quick facts on this legend in the making, and be sure to come back throughout the day for even more exclusive content chronicling Da'Vine's inspriations, what Lady Reed meant to her, and more. 📷: @adrienneraquel – #regrann

A post shared by Da' Vine Randolph (@davinejoy) on

So to celebrate the rising star, here are some of her best and most versatile lewks yet!

HelloBeautiful Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

1. Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2.

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. HBO’s Official Golden Globes After Party

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at HBO's Official Golden Globes After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant Source:WENN

4. 7th Annual Make Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards

7th Annual Make Up Artists And Hair Stylists Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. SHOWTIME Golden Globe Nominees Celebration

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at arrivals for SHO... Source:WENN

6. Build Series at Build Studio in NYC

Celebrities Visit Build - October 14, 2019 Source:Getty

7.

Celebrities Visit Build - October 14, 2019 Source:Getty

8. ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17 Source:Getty

9. Dolemite Is My Name! LA Tastemaker

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Source:Getty

10. Netflix & British Vogue Dinner

'Dolemite Is My Name' Screening & Reception Source:Getty

11. Netflix & British Vogue Host Dinner Celebrating The BAFTA Breakthrough Brits

Netflix & British Vogue Host Dinner Celebrating The BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Source:Getty

12. Dolemite Is My Name! LA Tastemaker at Soho House

Dolemite Is My Name! LA Tastemaker Source:Getty

13. Netflix Screening in London

NETFLIX Host "Dolemite Is My Name" Q&A At The Cinema At Selfridges Source:Getty

14.

NETFLIX Host "Dolemite Is My Name" Q&A At The Cinema At Selfridges Source:Getty

15. People Magazine ‘Ones To Watch’ Party

People Magazine 'Ones To Watch' Party Source:WENN

16. Los Angeles premiere of ‘Office Christmas Party’

Los Angeles premiere of 'Office Christmas Party' Source:WENN
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close