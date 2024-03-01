We’re Living Our Best Lives Through Willow Smith (And Her Abs) At Paris Fashion Week

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Willow Smith – and her ridiculously fit abs – are living their best lives at Paris Fashion Week. Pictured at runway shows across the City of Lights, Willow is stunning and growing up one slay at a time. Keep scrolling to see what Will and Jada’s daughter has been up to this week.

Willow gives abs, edge, and a chic grunge look at Acne Studios.

Willow was first spotted in Paris on February 28. She attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall-Winter 2024 presentation. The “Whip My Hair” star wore a chunky ribbed crop top that showed her every curve. The grey sweater featured an exaggerated neckline and slouchy sleeves.

Hanging low on her hips were slightly flared jeans with distressing. Willow paired the chic grunge look with a dark lippie and chunky combat boots. Her Acne Studios ‘fit exuded confidence and style.

Willow is emerging as a trendsetter to watch – and we love seeing her aesthetic evolve.

Willow has a Black Girl Magic moment with Halle Bailey.

The next day, cameras caught Willow sitting pretty in the front row at Off-White. Her seatmate was “Little Mermaid” star and new mommy, Halle Bailey. Both looked fabulous in black.

During several moments of the show, the dynamic duo could be seen smiling, laughing, and having a good time. Their glow and overall Black Girl Magic vibes were infectious. We wonder what they were talking and giggling about.

Willow wore a fabulous fit at the show with a slight Spanish flare. She paired a fringe beaded halter top with high-waisted pants featuring a black Spanish-style cummerbund. Her gorgeous abs were on full display.

On top of her coordinates, she rocked a long, black collarless coat with cluster buttons. When taken off, Willow’s coat surprised fans with its red satin underlay.

Willow also caught up with tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams. Serena wore a black-and-white Off-White bomber and bold and beautiful blonde curls.

Willow, Halle, and Serena are just a few of the many Black Hollywood “IT girls” caught during Paris Fashion Week. Held February 26 through March 5 PFW, is one of the haute-est events across the pond.

Keep checking back for more fabulous ‘fits and celebrity sightings.

