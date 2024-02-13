Usher Reportedly Marries His Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Yes, the rumors are reportedly true. Usher is married and officially off the market.

The 45-year-old Super Bowl LVIII halftime star wed his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in Las Vegas. According to People magazine, the couple got married on February 11.

The newlyweds chose Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor chapel, for their ceremony. According to People, Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, is listed as the couple’s witness on their marriage certificate.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” a source told People.

News of Usher’s marital bliss comes after cameras caught the happy couple out and about in Vegas. Usher and his new wife, Jennifer, were celebrating the release of Usher’s new album, “Coming Home” (among other things).

The two matched in white. Jennifer wore a monochromatic look. She dazzled in an off-the-shoulder white wide-leg jumpsuit. Usher complimented her look with a floor-length white fluffy fur coat and a black tuxedo.

Fans and onlookers spotted a gold band on Usher’s finger in pictures commemorating celebrations. The jewelry and wedding-like attire only fueled rumors.

See inside shots capturing the happy couple on February 9.

Usher and Jennifer have been going together real bad for some time.

Usher and Jennifer have a long history together. Both in the music industry, the two crossed paths several times before becoming romantically involved.

The two started dating officially in 2018. In 2019, they were out and about publicly. Usher and Jennifer share two children: their daughter Sovereign Bo, 4, and their son Sire Castrello, 3.

Usher has been vocal about the support and love he feels from Jennifer. He describes his new bride as “his best friend.”

With a new album, a Super Bowl performance that people cannot stop talking about, and a beautiful wife, Usher is in an era of new beginnings. Congratulations, Usher!

