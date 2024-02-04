The #Scammys Trend After Grammys X Account Mistakenly Announces ‘Barbie World’ As ‘Best Rap Song’ Winner

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Now how did this happen?

It’s standard practice for the Grammys to tweet or announce winners of untelevised awards before the actual ceremony, but mistakenly tweeting the winner of one of the biggest awards and most competitive categories of the night is pretty wild. The Grammys are under fire after it accidentally announced Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s popular tune “Barbie World” as the winner of “Best Rap Song” on X. The Grammys X account then retracted the announcement because they actually didn’t win. And now the #Scammys are trending.

‘Barbie World’ – The Grammys Get It Wrong

Shortly after correcting their inaccurate tweet, fans took to the platform to bash The Grammys, calling them out for allegedly trying to sabotage Nicki Minaj. In case you don’t remember, Nicki Minaj called the Grammys out, last year, in a social media rant when she accused The Academy of unfair treatment. Minaj has been nominated for a dozen Grammys, none of which she has won.

Killer Mike was arrested after winning three Grammys. Footage shows the rapper being escorted out of the Crypto Arena in cuffs.

Nicki Vs The Grammys

While it was most likely a mistake, the Barbz think the Grammys are trying to “embarrass” and “sabotage Nicki, who has been having one hell of a week engulfed in a rap battle with Megan Thee Stallion.

Nicki spoke out against the Grammys in 2023, tweeting, “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” she said in response to her submission being moved out of her chosen category. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, sparking her rivalry with fellow femcee Latto. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

The Grammys aren’t the first award show to make such a mistake. In 2017, the Oscars falsely announced La La Land as the winner of “Best Picture” when in fact it was Moonlight. And who can forget that time Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner of the crown at the Miss Universe pageant?

