Get A First Look At Wendy Williams’ New Lifetime Documentary

Wendy Williams is breaking her silence after years of being out of the public eye. In a shocking new Lifetime documentary, Wendy appears to be bearing it all and showing the physical, emotional, personal, and financial struggles surrounding her departure from daytime TV.

“I love being famous, but family is everything. Everything,” Wendy says during the trailer of her new expose.

Lifetime drops a new teaser for “Where is Wendy Williams?” on February 2.

Lifetime teased its new Wendy-centered documentary, “Where is Wendy Williams?,” with a new trailer on February 2. The film comes from two years of footage and “unparalleled” access granted by Wendy.

Initially aiming to chronicle Wendy’s comeback to television after her wildly famous talk show of 14 seasons ended, cameras caught a more intimate perspective of the superstar. Clips have never been shared before.

Wendy opens the documentary trailer by saying, “Since I was six years old, all I wanted was to be famous.” Varying shots of Wendy on and off stage, behind the scenes, and speaking with fans follow Wendy’s declaration.

The trailer then continues, showing clips of Wendy’s departure from the limelight and the actions that followed. Many of the rumors you’ve heard, read, or seen about the 59-year-old are highlighted in this film. From financial guardianship and her battle with disease and alcoholism to isolation and questions about her mental stability, it’s all there.

“I have no money,” Wendy says on camera, wearing a black Chanel sweater and a Chanel pearl necklace. “And let me tell you something: if it happens to me, it can happen to you.”

Wendy Williams’ documentary is raw, real, and honest – everything we’ve known and loved her to be.

Our favorite host, at times, tearfully speaks to the camera, herself, and her loved ones. Her struggles were boldly captured in real-time.

The trailer is raw, honest, and authentic – everything we’ve known and loved Wendy to be. Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., appears in the Lifetime special, as do her sister, father, and other family members.

Since the trailer dropped, social media has lit up with commentary on what is to come later this month. Everyone has something to say or opine about the celebrity host. Just like one of the most controversial parts of her show, Wendy is a “Hot Topic.”

If the documentary is as exposing as it appears, Wendy may be up for a long road of media scrutiny and social chatter. We applaud Wendy’s courage, bravery, and decision to own her personal story.

The documentary will air in two parts starting on February 24. HB, will you be watching? See the official trailer below.

