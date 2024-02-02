Red Carpet Rundown: Coco Jones & Victoria Monét Slay Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are around the corner, and some of our favorite Black Hollywood “it girls” are already out and about stepping on necks and bringing the fashion heat. On Feb. 1, cameras caught Coco Jones and Victoria Monét doing just that.

The two were all smiles while gracing the Spotify Best New Artists party red carpet. Both gearing up for an exciting Grammys night where they compete for Best New Artist, the two gave “main character energy” and let attendees know “they had arrived.”

Not just yet putting on their show-stopping Grammy ‘fits, Victoria and Coco opted for looks that slayed through their individuality and personal style. We love how the two had fun with their ensembles – and their showing of Black girl support.

Coco Jones arrives in a Moschino ready-to-wear look straight from the runway

Coco’s red carpet moment was straight from Moschino’s Spring and Summer Ready-to-Wear 2024 collection, comprising a colorful skirt and black bustier. Her skirt was bright with multi-color knit squares and a high split. Coco’s bustier gave a contrasting dramatic aesthetic with a black sheer lacy corset and lace fringe details.

Insiders show fans Coco also took the stage during the party. Joined by back-up dancers, the five-time Grammy nominee performed tracks off her album, What I Didn’t Tell You. She is said to have concluded her set with a mashup of her “Crazy For Me” and Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

See her stage slay below.

Victoria Monét roars on the Spotify red carpet in animal print

Victoria roared on the red carpet in a custom brown, mixed textile, animal print gown. Her dress hugged her like a glove with deep chocolate leather, corset boning and black ties. Python print details graced Victoria’s breast and derriere, boldly highlighting her assets. Victoria unapologetically oozed sex appeal and MILF vibes.

On stage, pictures show Victoria in a green sparkly military style fit with sequins snapbacks. With her seven Grammy nods, the songstress sang “Jaguar” and her hit “On My Mama.” Victoria is making history as one of the most nominated openly queer artists. Her daughter, Hazel, 2, is also breaking records as the youngest Grammy nominee ever for “Best Traditional R&B Performance” as a featured artist with her mother.

For the past eight years, Spotify has honored emerging artists like Coco Jones and Victoria Monét, who have “caught the ears of listeners everywhere.” Other celebs spotted at the party include Ice Spice (Grammy nominee), Goapale and Kaliii.

