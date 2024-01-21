Naomi Campbell Closed The Balmain Show During Paris Fashion Week Because Anything Else ‘Would Be Uncivilized’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Muva Naomi Campbell is in Paris muv-aring!

The supermodel closed out Balmain’s Menswear Fall 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Balmain’s presentation was held during the middle of the fashion extravaganza on Saturday, January 20.

Sashaying down the runway as only Naomi can, the 53-year-old modeled the last of 54 majority maximalist looks. She absolutely owned the catwalk, giving life to custom creations by creative director Olivier Rousteing.

“Luxury has many meanings,” Olivier told Vogue about his collection. “And this is screaming luxury.”

Balmain presents a pop-art, Ai-Generated menswear collection

Olivier’s first few looks merged trend, technology, and art. Made of face Ai-generated fabric, Balmain re-imagined tops, jackets, and other coordinates. We love Balmain’s opening look, which featured a dramatic oversized face coat.

Every look down the runway this weekend was bold, futuristic, and head-turning. Balmain’s collection was made for the fashionista who likes to stand out, be the center of attention, and invest in nontraditional pieces.

Olivier matched bold reds, oranges, purples, and reds with black and white polka dots, stripes, and prints. Pattern-mixing was celebrated in this collection, as was diversity in models, styling, and trend. We are gagging!

Naomi Campbell closes Balmain with a golden bouquet

Muva Naomi ended the runway show in one of the show’s most “minimalist” looks. However, her styling, accessories, and glamour makeup are just as fabulously dramatic.

All eyes were on the trendsetter as she wore a beige-tan cashmere jacket effortlessly over her shoulders, flowy black pants, and a beige wide-open blouse. Around Naomi’s waist hung a belt that straddled the fence of ‘gawdy’ and over-the-top. The centerpiece of the belt was a golden bouquet of golden flowers. Naomi’s headpiece – another show stopper – adorned her crown, hanging down the center of the model’s symmetrical face.

See Naomi Campbell and the entire Balmain Fall 2024 Menswear runway collection in motion below.

