A Toast To The Holiday Season With My Girls & Ayesha Curry And Sydel Curry-Lee’s Wine, Domaine Curry

Every year, my good girlfriends and I hold a White Elephant gift exchange, potluck, and get-together to celebrate Christmas. This time, we invited Ayesha Curry’s newly-released Domaine Curry vintage red wine to the party to help us toast the season and celebrate our friendship.

Keep reading to see how the reimagined Cabernet Sauvignon complimented our catch-up conversations, enhanced our enjoyment, and matched some of our holiday eats. The following explains why the Napa Valley wine brand, co-founded by Ayesha and Sydel Curry-Lee, is a good choice for your next party, kickback, or dinner.

Adding Domaine Curry to our holiday bar menu

When it comes to our annual December event, my friends and I look forward to it each season. Life quickly gets busy with work, family, gym time, self-care, Sorority life, and other obligations.

Each member of my crew is in a different stage of life and career and runs the world in her own way. We’re all pretty magical. So, our annual “Crew Holiday Party” has become highly anticipated and one we all try not to miss.

Everything for the holiday soiree is coordinated in our GroupMe chat. We confirm staple items, like my friend Janae’s Christmas tree-shaped spinach rolls, the location of the event, which tends to rotate, and the liquor to ‘cheers’ the season with.

Since cooking is not an everyday thing for me, I am responsible for the bar and usually bring items for mimosas. I added Domaine Curry wine to our bar menu this year.

Sipping Domaine Curry while catching up on dating apps, work happenings, and life milestones

Ayesha often offers her wine similarly to those closest to her. She told HB that it is a convener. Ayesha says,“I think that’s what I love about Domaine Curry – wine has always been a way to bring our friends and family together and Domaine Curry is special enough for whatever the celebration, whether that’s at-home or for a night out.”

Between dishing on our dating/married lives, work microaggressions, and news feeds, we sipped the Cabernet Sauvignon. I offered my girls the wine in two options: one with a straight pour and another as a self-proclaimed sangria mixed with pineapple juice and fruit.

My friends liked both presentations, as did I. The straight pour captured the bold mix of the wine’s different Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc flavors. It is a sweet red and not too dry, which can turn off some non-red wine drinkers.

As a sangria, the wine was lighter. The wine’s original composition mixed well with juices and fruits. Before we knew it, we had finished both bottles.

Domaine Curry is a testament of strength and toast to all women

The history of the Domaine Curry brand – coupled with the fact that not many wine brands or wineries are Black women-owned – inspired me to include the beverage in my annual affair. According to the company’s press release, the idea for the wine started “during a family dinner in 2015, where Ayesha and Sydel toasted to the strong, graceful women in their family, qualities that were mirrored in the characteristics of the glasses of Cabernet Sauvignon in their hands.”

I witness the same real-life imagery at our holiday event each December.

After initially launching in 2018, Ayesha and Sydel continued to build and expand. Constellations Brands acquired their company in June 2023. Through this exchange, Domaine Curry became part of The Prisoner Wine Company family.

The Cabernet Sauvignon my friends and I sampled was released in November as part of this new collaboration. Sydel spoke about the new relationship saying, “Our partnership with The Prisoner Wine Company has allowed us to infuse our personal touches into the look and taste of these new wines.”

Sydel and Ayesha also held a holiday party toasting Domaine Curry. See pictures from Sydel’s Instagram profile below.

Limited quantities of Domaine Curry wines are available for purchase online, in select markets, and at The Prisoner Wine Company Tasting Lounge in Napa Valley.

