Beyoncé Thanks Her Fans For The Success Of The ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film: ‘I Can’t Wait To See What Else Y’all Do’

Beyoncé is forever that girl, especially after her successful Renaissance album, world tour and most recently, her concert film. And with the film currently sitting at the No. 1 spot across the country, the 42-year-old entertainer is more than grateful, crediting her fans for yet another win.

The “Cozy” singer took to Instagram recently to share a thoughtful note with the BeyHive about the success of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. She posted a Reel featuring footage from both the premieres of the film and used the caption of the post to express her gratitude to “Hive” and everyone involved in making the film. “I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support,” she wrote.

The Grammy winner then touched on the challenges of getting the film out, explaining that “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done” but that she was extremely involved in the process, and “practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions.” But according to her, “it was so worth all the grind.”

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive,” the hitmaker continued. “And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters.”

The “Cuff It” songstress also let fans know that she loved their dedication to her vision, especially the during mute challenge, writing, “The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else y’all do :)”

Beyoncé ended the lengthy caption by thanking those who have gained respect for her craft: “The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman.”

She then wrapped up the message by shouting out her Uncle Johnny, who died from complications of AIDS and to whom she dedicated the album. “I’m very proud that we launched the film on World AIDS Day in memory of my Uncle Johnny. I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up. While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. “We did it.” We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 💯 on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 🥹 And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you.”

