Yung Miami Throws Fab Friendsgiving Dinner With Saucy Santana And Ari Fletcher In Attendance

Yung Miami threw a fabulous Friendsgiving dinner to break bread with her fellow baddies. On Nov. 20, the City Girls rapper let fans in on the invite-only event with clips posted to her Instastories. Yung Miami’s bestie Saucy Santana and influencer Ari Fletcher were some of the big names in attendance.

In one video, an elaborate display of colorful floral arrangements and candles could be seen sprawled across a massive dinner table adorned with fancy gold chairs and dishware. In the background, a neon “Friendsgiving” sign lit up the festive display. Miami could be seen posing alongside the rapper and beauty entrepreneur as they partied the night away.

Yung Miami Friendsgiving Menu

The Florida femcee treated her guests to juicy oxtails, curry goat, rice and peas, cabbage, mac and cheese, and curry shrimp at the delicious gathering. Throughout the dining event the star — real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee — danced, laughed, and played her world-famous “Resha Roulette” drinking game with partygoers despite her beau Diddy being exposed in the headlines for his alleged disturbing behavior against Cassie.

The 37-year-old celeb managed to fit in some business during her Friendsgiving soiree. On Sunday, the “Act Up” hitmaker announced the launch of her new “Santa Please” collection which will drop on Black Friday via the Caresha Please website. The festive line will include gift wrapping paper, pajama sets, and fun Christmas decorations for the family to enjoy during the holiday season this year.

Miami enlisted help from her adorable kids Jai and Summer to promote the cute collection. Videos and pictures shared to the matriarch’s Instagram account captured the cute patooties rocking pajama sets from the forthcoming line.

In the comments section, fans applauded the mother of two for “getting to the bag” alongside her family. “Building a million-dollar brand,” one user wrote. Another fan gushed, “This was a smart move! Love it!”

Check out some of the fun offerings from Yung Miami’s forthcoming “Santa Please” collection below.

