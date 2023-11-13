Meagan Good Shows Off Rock Hard Abs And Plump Backside In A Teeny Weeny Bikini

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Meagan Good is aging backward. On Nov. 13, the actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram in a teeny weeny yellow snakeskin bikini to show off her banging body and youthful glow.

Surrounded by beautiful white sound and crashing waves, the 42-year-old’s sculpted abs and toned backside were on full display as she filmed herself frolicking on the beach. The gorgeous actress rocked a pair of chic sunglasses and faux locs from BaGoddess as she soaked up the sun in her hot bikini. Good didn’t give any details about her tropical location but it looks like she was having a blast.

One stan wrote that they were thrilled to see the Los Angeles native happy and living life to the fullest since her divorce from Pastor DeVon Franklin in 2021.

“She looks happier and freer to be her full authentic self!” the user penned.

Another person opined, “Good that you are on vacation or wherever it is. Seems like you are in a good space and I love that for you. Looking good babe!”

A few nosy social media users pondered whether the star had recently gone under the knife to plump up her derriere but diehard fans were quick to defend the actress.

Good loves to lift weights and is often seen dropping down low into squats during her sweaty cardio sessions, which can help to build bigger glutes and tone areas of the lower body.

Meagan Good is finishing out 2023 with a bang.

Earlier this month, the Think Like a Man alum announced her brand new partnership with St. Royale Vodka. The 42-year-old bomb shell teamed up with the premium vodka brand to create their new Green Tea Lychee flavor which is gluten-free and infused with honey.

“By far the best vodka I have ever tasted and I’m excited for you all to try it,” Good captioned a photo of themself sipping on the tasty beverage with a series of thirst traps. She’s also gearing up for a cross-country bottle-signing tour to promote her new vodka and other flavors under the St. Royale brand.

We love to see it, Meagan!

