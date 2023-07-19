Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Show Major PDA At Disney Land

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Despite looming legal accusations and domestic violence allegations, Meagan Good is sticking beside a troubled Jonathan Majors. The new Hollywood couple was spotted at Disney Land putting on a public display of affection.

If the internet is still unsure about Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, their recent outing may confirm some things. The celebrity couple looked quite comfortable with each other in their recent video as they chatted and stood only a few inches apart. Good and Majors looked each other in the eyes as Good released her arm from his waist while fingering her braids and fidgeting. Major’s, calm and collected, gazed directly into the actress’ eyes while mouthing some words and coyishly smiling. His gestures seemed to soothe the Harlem star down, who turned away from the Creed 3 thespian and reached for his hand behind her back.

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Are Going Strong

They were also seen sharing a passionate kiss, and in the next photo, Majors caresses Good’s chin while admirably grinning. According to Good’s Instagram fan page, Good and Majors were visiting Disney Land with Good’s family. The Shazam actress rocked a grey bike short romper, Nike sneakers, and a blue trucker cap to spend the day with her loved ones. Majors looked casual in a mint green baseball jacket, black pants, a tan hat, and retro Nike sneakers.

Good and Majors have been hanging out since May. The Death Saved My Life actress has been standing by Major’s side since his domestic violence allegations and even accompanied the “Harder They Fall” actor to his court appearance in June.

Fans shared their mixed opinions on the couple’s budding relationship and some even issued Good a warning. While we’re still ont he fence about the couple as well, one thing is for certain, Meagan hasn’t been swayed by public opinion and is living and loving unapologetically.

