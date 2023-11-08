This Super-Sculpting TA3 Swimsuit Lives Up To The Hype

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Ta3 Swim lives up to the hype!

A 24-hour international vacation in November? Who do I think I am? As a mom of two, whisking away to paradise without my kids is so rare, it’s actually never happened. Before children, I traveled all the time. However, after the birth of my first child, my passport was seemingly banished to the back of my top drawer. Did I mention how much my body has changed since two kids? Getting to Mexico was one thing, but what bathing suit could I wear that would suck me in, cover my newly-acquired stretch marks and allow me to feel as sexy as my old self? Insert the super sculpting bathing suit, from TA3 Swim I never knew I needed.

When one of my closest sister friends picked Quintana Roo, Mexico for her destination wedding, I knew I had to figure it all out. By now, you’ve probably seen the viral clip of a woman pulling the strings of her bathing suit to reveal her hourglass figure and thought to yourself, yeah okay. Laughs. Me too. What kind of sorcery is Instagram selling to me today? But sis, I’m here to tell you, it really works.

When I first tried on the Sleeveless Surfy ($178), I couldn’t believe how much it sucked me in. I was on the beach giving Rose Dawson in Titanic realness without the whole, ya know, tragedy. I know what you’re thinking, the $178 price tag is intimidating, but this is no regular swimsuit, it’s a power suit. Made from activewear compression fabric, which gives it its snatching power. It also features a built-in center front clasp closure to lift your boobies!

As a top-heavy, tall woman, finding a suit that is long enough for my torso is also a challenge. The Sleeveless Surfy comes in short to extra long ensuring a custom fit for your size. It also goes up to a size 4x. I wholeheartedly recommend this swimsuit as a. staple for your next trip to the beach!

Paired with the Black Scoop Neck Mesh Trouser Beach Set coverup from PrettyLittleThing, I felt sexy and sophisticated!

Don’t believe me, check it out in action, below:

