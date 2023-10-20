Pyer Moss Reenters The Fashion World With Canada Goose Collaboration

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Pyer Moss and its lead designer Kerby Jean-Raymond re-entered the fashion chat with a new luxury outerwear collaboration with Canada Goose (CG). The new fashion mash-up hit stores on October 19 and marked Pyer Moss’ first major fashion anything in about a year.

If you are a fashion girlie, you know why.

In January 2023, The Cut published a bombshell expose causing social media criticism and industry stir. Titled “The Promise of Pyer Moss Kerby Jean-Raymond was one of fashion’s most celebrated young designers. Then what happened?” the article called into question several aspects of the designer’s quality of work, artistic integrity and focus, and ability to pay bills.

After the article dropped, Jean-Raymond responded over email about the story’s claims. He was reportedly shocked by the allegations and shared he felt a responsibility to those around him and that his brand meant “everything to him.”

Pyer Moss, the brand, then went mute.

Pyer Moss removed content from its Instagram and stopped posting on all major platforms following the media fallout. Further, the brand’s Instagram profile still has no posts, and outside of promotion of the October 19 drop, its Twitter/X last major tweet was from November 2022.

Known for sending hair rollers and blood-stained shoes down the runway, designer Jean-Raymond’s silence has been deafening. So, fashion lovers are now wondering if the Canada Goose collection is the comeback many have been looking for.

There nine-piece collection is available in blue, red, and yellow colors. Comprised of signature Canada Goose staples like parkas, puffers, and boots, the collab is offered in various sizes at just under $ 1,000.

