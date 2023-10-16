Lil’ Kim Pulled Her Face Card On Instagram And It Did Not Decline

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lil’ Kim chose to hop on her Instagram and show her followers why she is that girl. The rap icon posted a selfie showing off her dynamic makeup beat, and she looked gorgeous!

We love a good soft glam beat, and Lil’ Kim gave us just that. The mogul posted a beautiful picture of herself sporting a flawless makeup look that had her followers flooding her comments with praise. The Brooklyn native donned a natural beat with a dramatic cat eye and perfectly filled eyebrows. Her luxury eyelashes looked exquisite, and she wore nude lipstick on her pout.

The “Jump Off” femcee posted the picture with a middle finger emoji as her caption. Her followers jumped into her comment section with heart-eye emojis and love. “Been That girl!!! Forever WILL BE that girl 😍😍😍🔥🔥,” commented one follower. Even fellow artist Toni Braxton had to give our girl her props as she left “😍😍,” under her photo.

Lil Kim Performs At WNBA Finals

Kim’s makeup beat was in place for her performance during half-time of the 2023 WNBA Finals (game 3) between Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. The star took center court in silver shark boots, black leggings, and a black crop jacket. She wore her hair in a half-up-half-down style as she rocked the mic.

Lil’ Kim is a legend, and seeing the “No Time” rapper pop up on our timelines will never get old. She burst on the scene with her classic album Hard Core, and ever since then, she has earned a spot as one of the best and most stylish rappers to hit the game. Her iconic looks and raunchy lyrics set the tone for female rappers and paved the way for ladies who came up in the music industry after her. We will forever stan Lil’ Kim and can’t wait to see what the Queen B has in store for the future.

DON’T MISS…

Lil Kim Is Smokin’ Hot On The Cover Of ‘XXL’ Magazine

10 Iconic Lil’ Kim Style Moments Through The Years

6 Times Lil Kim’s Performance Ensembles Stole The Show