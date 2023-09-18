Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning New ‘Sherbet’ Hair Color

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her 52nd birthday! The vivacious Virgo took to Instagram with a new post displaying her delicious new hair color. And her fans can’t get enough of the celebratory slay!

With the simple caption, “This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise✨🎉,” Jada used her birthday post to unveil a new hair color, simple nail design, and soft glam makeup look. The hair color is a warm hue perfect for fall, with hints of bronze, pink, and rose gold. Her nails are painted a soft nude pink color in an almond shape. And her makeup is simple and golden, showing her flawless skin and natural glow.

Many of Jada’s 11.4 M followers jumped into her comment section to send well wishes and gag over the lush hair color. “A Queen. An icon. A beacon of truth and vulnerability. I learn from you & I become more well in my pursuit of freedom, transformative love and graciousness because of your light. Thank you. Happiest of birthdays to you,” wrote one fan. And “I love you with the short looks:) it really is great on you! Your head shape is amazing and so is your bone structure!” said another.

Jada’s husband Will, whose birthday is just a few days away, posted an endearing message about his wife. He shared cute photos of the two appearing to ring in her various trips around the sun over the years. Will writes that he has been there to celebrate 28 of them.

Jada’s Joy And Inspirational Hair Journey

Jada Pinkett Smith has several reasons to celebrate this birthday season. One reason is her continued health, well-being, and hair growth. This August, Jada shared an exciting part of her hair journey. The news came after open struggles with alopecia.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see✨,” Jada captioned her August 7 carousel post. The post showed visible progression of Jada’s hair from bald spotting to hair growth. Known for candidness and vulnerability, fans, celebrities, and friends gushed over her relatable post, cheered her on, and celebrated the new crown with her.

Shortly after the update, Jada premiered a hair color perfect for summer. She named it, “Desert Sand.”

Jada’s new book “Worthy,” is another source of the former Red Table Talk host’s joy. To be released on October 17, the memoir aims to correct “falsehoods” and “misunderstandings” and allow the actress to take back her narrative. Jada first posted about her upcoming literary project on in June.

We are loving the movement, joy, and celebrations for this VirGOAT.

Wife, mother, host, actress, and style and hair chameleon, Jada Pinkett Smith continues to be a fierce example of living on our own terms and defining our paths.

We wish her many more birthdays – and will keep checking for new “haute” hair colors and mane slays!

