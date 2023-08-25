Sza Enlists Justin Bieber And Woody McClain As Her Eye Candy In ‘Snooze’ Video

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

I didn’t know what to expect when I logged onto Twitter (excuse me, X) and saw the trending topic “Sza and Justin.” Did Justin Timberlake jump on the remix? Was he listening to Sza on Tik Tok and now his fans are like what is a Sza? It wasn’t until I clicked that I realized I was wrong and that was the wrong Justin. Sza enlisted Justin Bieber as the man candy for her highly anticipated Snooze visuals prompting Twitter to turn up.

Sza has been teasing clips of the sultry video all week, but none of them showed Justin Bieber until the full video was released today. Snooze also features Power Book II star Woody McClain, who adds some chocolate to Sza’s roster of fine fellas featured throughout the Bradley J. Calder-directed music video. Netflix’s Beef star Young Mazino also makes a cameo.

While Justin, Woody and Mazino are easy on the eyes, so is Sza, who performs a dance routine for a robot wearing a flesh-colored bodysuit that leaves just enough to the imagination. According to Variety, “an expanded version of “SOS,” with a reported 10 bonus tracks, is expected later this year.”

Sza recently opened up about getting a BBL on the intro of her SOS album. She briefly talked about it in an interview with Elle. “I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time,” she said. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more ass.”

Snooze gave Sza her fourth No. 1 song from the double-platinum SOS album following “Kill Bill,” “Shirt,” and “I Hate U.” Sza is gearing up for the second leg of her North American ‘SOS’ tour on September 20 in Miami at the Kaseya Center.

RELATED STORIES:

Sza Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Bikini From Jayda Cheaves’ Waydamin Brand

SZA Shakes Her Lady Lumps On Stage In A Hot Mugler Jumpsuit