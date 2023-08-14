How To Choose Your A Bridal Makeup Artist For Your Wedding Day

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The venue is booked, the menu is finalized and the invitations are in the mail. Your wedding is rapidly approaching, which means it is time to lock in the final arrangements for your big day! As a Black bride, you may be looking for a professional bridal makeup artist who specializes in wedding makeup and a hairstylist who can give you magically coiffed bridal hair. As you should. A bridal makeup artist who understands your skin and hair is essential to creating the perfect look for your nuptials.

Celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique who has beat the faces of celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Naturi Naughton, Jennifer Lewis, and more, gives us these tips when it comes time to choose your bridal makeup artist and hairstylist.

Can’t you afford your glam squad dream team? While your budget may prevent you from locking in Beyonce’s MUA, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other great local bridal makeup artists. Recommendations and word of mouth go a long way.

Book A Bridal Makeup Trial/ Consultation

“I challenge you guys to ask your friends and family to refer a glam squad to you,” says Camara. “Most likely the referral is someone they’ve already worked with and can bring you peace of mind knowing how their work looks and holds up for the day, and how much they charge. Remember your wedding day is all about joy and peace so be sure to ask away and you’ll be surprised at the answers.”

Social media makes it super easy to identify local professionals while also viewing their work. But when it comes to booking the experience, Camara Aunique advises, “book a trial” or consultation.

“A trial allows you to see what this person brings to the table. How are their hygiene skills? Are they clean? Are they considerate are they compassionate? Are they asking the right questions? Those are all important for you when you’re booking your glam team for your big day?”

Who Is Camara Aunique?

Camara Aunique Helps is an award-winning celebrity makeup artist, instructor, and coach who seamlessly blends her faith, expertise, and love for people in all she does. She has quickly risen to become one of our nation’s most sought-after beauty experts. With over 10 years in the industry, more than 7 spent freelancing, Camara’s work has graced countless red carpets, editorials, and beauty campaigns. Her client list includes the likes of Angela Bassett, Ava DuVernay, June Ambrose, Naturi Naughton, Lisa Price, Rapsody, Garcelle Beauvais, Lil Rel Howery, Jocko Sims, Tarana Burke, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jenifer Lewis, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Priscilla Shirer and the list goes on. Her artistry has graced the runway stages of designers Kate Spade, Reed Krakoff, and Kenneth Cole, various TV specials, and social media channels across the world. In 2018 she launched Camara AUnique Beauty, featuring her handcrafted faux mink lashes, receiving Essence Magazine’s 2020 Best in Black Beauty Award. She attributes every success to God’s grace, demonstrating the power of hard work and unshakable faith.

