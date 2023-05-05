Go Behind The Scenes Of Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot

A luxurious Beverly Hills estate is the backdrop for our (May) Mother’s Day cover shoot with Taraji P. Henson. The Academy Award-winning actress, who recently appeared on Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues’ fabulous mother, is serving the children in a luxurious hooded black crystal mesh Jean Louis Sabaji gown that hugs every curve of her body. A quick glimpse off to the other side of the room reveals her highlighted cheeks. Taraji is tapping back into her photoshoot era as she warms up.
For our next shot, she transitions into an equally stunning look, a statement-making Gaurav Gupta gown and a lengthy braid that trails behind her as she walks. Soon, she is fitting for the show-stopping look three — another Jean Louis Sabaji masterpiece.
Taraji is joyful on set mingling with her glam squad, which consists of celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace, iconic styling duo Wayman + Micah, and Saisha Beecham on the beat. Watch the magic unfold, above.
MORE FROM OUR MOTHER”S DAY ISSUE:
Taraji P. Henson Is Ready For Her Next Act
Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts That’ll Last All Year
The Fashion Credits: Taraji P. Henson Covers HelloBeautiful In Jean Louis Sabaji
Taraji P. Henson’s Best Style Moments
MILF Manual: Dealing With Mom Guilt
-
Prom Rundown: Sierra Gates, Erica Dixon, Tammy Rivera And Monica's Son Nail Their Prom Looks
-
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Sierra Gates' Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom
-
Nourie's Plant-Based Braiding Hair Has Officially Changed the Game
-
Kelly Rowland Rocks A Brown Fear Of God Pantsuit To Perfection
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Teyana Taylor Leaves Us Speechless Once Again With Her Breathtaking Style
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
Bernice Burgos Sets The Internet Ablaze In This Sexy Laquan Smith Cutout Gown