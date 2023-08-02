La La Anthony And PrettyLittleThing Team Up For The Hottest Summer Collection

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If you want to slay your summer vacation or a summer soiree, look no further than La La Anthony X PrettyLittleThing’s latest collection! The megastar and the famous retail brand have linked up to bring the fashion industry popping pieces that will turn heads.

La La Anthony is a fashion diva, for sure. It’s nothing for the actress to turn heads on a red carpet in a smoking couture dress that accentuates her assets perfectly. Whether promoting a movie or casually styling on her Instagram, the entrepreneur fashionably brings the heat, and her swag is adequately conveyed in her latest collection with PrettyLittleThing.

The Collection By La La Anthony X PrettyLittleThing

The collection consists of timeless pieces such as printed figure-flattering bikini sets, abstract mesh co-ords, ruched dresses, body sculpting pieces, and co-ord sets with fierce cut-out detailing. Every piece embodies female confidence and will stand out at any summer event. The collection can also transition to Fall and be worn with chic denim jackets and eye-catching boots.

Anthony is giddy about her new collection and looks forward to seeing the pieces on her fans and PrettyLittleThing customers. “I am so excited to be back with PrettyLittleThing and designing my own collection. We have put together so many fun pieces for everyone to enjoy this summer that can transition seasonally. I’m looking forward to seeing PLT customers rocking the new collection,” exclaimed Anthony. The New York Times best-selling author recently revealed her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing on Instagram, and her followers welcomed her fashion endeavor with open arms.

The PrettyLittleThing designed by La La Anthony collection will be available from Tuesday, August 1st at www.prettylittlething.com in sizes US 0-26 / UK 4-30. Prices start at $15.

