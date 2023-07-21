Summer Walker Attends ‘It’s All A Blur’ Show In A Little Black Dress

Summer Walker is still reminding fans why she’s that girl! The R&B crooner and fashion queen stepped out over the weekend in a little black dress while attending the Drake concert and showed off her killer style in the process.

The songstress was spotted on Instagram over the weekend showing off her banging body and summertime glow when she donned a little black dress that was everything and looked perfect on her. She paired the curve hugging look with minimal jewelry and dark sunnies. The beauty accessorized the look with black heels and wore her platinum blonde hair long with loose curls and a middle part to frame her gorgeous face.

The “Over It” crooner was pictured in a stunning Instagram photo set as she posed at the concert and alongside some friends. She also shared videos of Drake’s performance in her photo set, giving fans a little taste of what to expect if they hit his national tour.

She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 5.7 million IG followers where she served face and body.

“We had timee last night ! Best concert I been to in a while,” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

Summer’s Instagram followers flooded her post and left enough comments underneath the photo set, which proved that the look spoke for itself. “ Let’s Goooooo!” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote, “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable post. Another commented with, “OKAYYYY BODYYYY 3 babies where???” complimenting the beauty’s obvious post pregnancy glow.

What do you think about Summer’s style? Did she nail it?

