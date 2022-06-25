Summer Walker Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second Child

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Congratulations to Summer Walker as the beauty has just confirmed that she’s pregnant with her second child!

The songstress took to Instagram to reveal the big news, first going on IG Live where she told viewers, “People asking me if I’m pregnant,” the beauty said, taking time to respond to fans after people began speculating that she was pregnant after her latest pictures surfaced on Instagram revealing a slight baby bump.

“I am! And, you know, I’m very very very happy about it, very excited about it,” she continued.

She then told viewers that she’s excited to see how different things will be with her second pregnancy. “It’s just, you know, really peaceful, really happy,” she explained. “Lots of help, lots of love, and the only reason I’m even saying anything is because, you know, last time… I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself.”