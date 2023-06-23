Gina Torres Says ‘The Perfect Find’ Shows You Can Start Over At Any Stage

In Netflix’s The Perfect Find, Gina Torres plays Darcy, a fierce media mogul who has it all. But when the successful businesswoman’s longtime rival Jenna (played by Gabrielle Union) comes knocking on her empire’s door for a job, Darcy obliges. Despite their past, she knows Jenna has what it takes to bring her brand to the next level. She gives her a creative director position and teams her up with her young, attractive son Ben (played by Keith Powers). As Jenna and Ben navigate their growing chemistry, Darcy’s mama bear instincts go into overdrive.

Darcy pokes fun at Jenna’s age at the beginning of the film. Union is 50 years old but plays a 40-year-old in The Perfect Find. And while Forty is still young, the stigma of not achieving her milestone goals still plagues her. In an exclusive interview with Torres, we discuss the power of starting over at any age. The film exemplifies the perfect formula for pivoting from rock bottom to coming out on top. “What’s so beautiful about this movie is that it shows that not only can you start over, but you can be better,” she says.

If you’re looking for a modern-day rom-com with an empowering message, then you’ll want to add The Perfect Find to your weekend movie lineup. The comedy premieres today on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our interview with the talented Gina Torres.

