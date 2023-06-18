Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Honor Father’s Day With A Sweet Instagram Post

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend with a sweet Instagram post full of adorable photos and videos of their growing family from their personal archives.

The 34-year-old rapper took to the platform to share a carousel full of sweet and intimate family photos from the duo’s personal collection that included photos of their son, RZA Athelston as well as videos of the pregnant 35-year-old. A$AP kicked off the multi photo post with video of himself followed by a cute picture of baby RZA while he slept next to the proud dad.