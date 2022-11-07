Rihanna Says Motherhood Is Like ‘Tripping On Acid’

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

I’ve never tried acid, but I can tell you a few things about motherhood, and Rihanna is right — it is trippy. Rihanna was promoting her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 when she stopped to answer a question about motherhood and the Lift Me Up singer didn’t hold back while talking about the throws of motherhood to Access Hollywood.

“Motherhood is a whole other beast. Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said. “The beginning is like your tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she explained.

“You look at him and he’s yours but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. ” She went on to call motherhood an amazing experience. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot.”

The Superbowl Halftime 2023 performer also opened up about her relationship with the father of her children, rapper A$AP Rocky, saying, “It’s amazing to have a friendship be the center of our entire family, I really love it.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video, Wednesday.

