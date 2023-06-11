Alicia Keys Is Our Style Goals In An Off White Look At The Tribeca Film Festival

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Alicia Keys was spotted on the scene over the weekend 2023 Tribeca Film Festival serving a LEWK and we can’t get enough of her style.

The Grammy-award-winning singer hit the red carpet of the annual New York based film festival donning a stunning Off White look. The two piece ensemble was a chartreuse color and featured a $323 low cut crop top and matching slacks for $1,044. The songstress was all smiles in the monochromatic and wore minimal jewelry here except for medium-sized hoop earrings. She also rocked her hair in slicked back braids with a high bun while accessorizing the designer look with sparkling silver heels that featured a pointed toe and added a simple touch of glam to the trendy look.

Check out the starlet’s full ensemble below.

The beauty took to Twitter to share a post about the film, “Uncharted” – a new documentary by filmmaker Beth Aala on Keys’ She Is The Music songwriting camp– which premiered at the film festival over the weekend. She shared a photo of the women featured in the doc along with the caption, “Tonight is the world premiere of something extremely special to me!!#UnchartedTheDoc gives you a glimpse of real women in the music industry fighting for a seat at the table during a @Sheisthemusic ’s songwriting camp. It reveals the barriers and inequities women face in the music business. The women in this camp are INCREDIBLE and their stories are so meaningful. I can’t wait for you to see and hear all about their inspiring journeys💜💜💜💫 💫 💫”

Beauties, what d you think about Alicia Keys’ latest look?

