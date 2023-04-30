Subscribe
Keke Palmer Serves Curves In An Animal Print Jumpsuit At Atlanta Film Festival

Keke Palmer looked snatched and curvy in an animal print jumpsuit at the Atlanta Film Festival alongside her newborn son and fiancé.

Published on April 30, 2023

Atlanta Film Festival Big Boss Ossie Davis Award jumpsuit animal print

Source: Derek White / Getty

Keke Palmer is still all smiles after becoming a new mom and was spotted at the Atlanta Film Festival showing off her adorable son alongside her fiancé. And it’s safe to say that she’s glowing!

The beauty was spotted on the scene in a fierce animal print jumpsuit from Roberto Cavalli for the annual event. The beauty wore the designer look to perfection, pairing it with sandals and minimal jewelry. The new mom was all smiles as she posed with her adorable family while stopping for a few pictures on the red carpet. Palmer surely owned the event with her killer style.

2023 Atlanta Film Festival - "Big Boss" Closing Night Screening

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Related Stories

The actress also took to Instagram to share a few photos from the evening. She was all smiles with her close friends and showed off her stunning style in the process while thanking the festival for honoring her with the Ossie Davis Award.

“Last night was incredible,” she captioned the post. “So thankful to the @atlantafilmfestival for not only screening the Big Boss movie, but for also making me a recipient of the Ossie Davis award. It means the world to be celebrated by my community in this way. Huge thank you to @trickystewart and all the amazing people that contributed to the album. It was so awesome to celebrate with you all.”

She continued, “Tricky you are a true PRODUCER, from top to bottom you curated an album that truly represents where I am and where I am going. Forever grateful to you! I am so excited for the world to see and hear Big Boss May 12th!!!! So happy that my LO was able to attend, being with him is all that’s ever on my mind. He is also my bbl doctor because honey this body???! Don’t talk to me. I’m different now! I’s a woman hahahahahaha.”

Check it out below.

We just love Keke Palmer’s style and gorgeous glow!

Shamika Sanders

Letter From The Editor: Behind Our Epic Tech Titans Cover Shoot

Our annual Women To Know franchise spotlights dynamic women making a difference in their industries. This year we celebrate Black women in tech.

HelloBeautiful

