Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Blac Chyna is still on her life changing journey. She took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to share an inspirational post to further document her journey.

Taking to the platform, the former reality star shared a photo of herself as she wore a long, pink skirt and strapless white top and posed in a field as the sun served as her natural filter. She wore her hair in a short, pixie cut with natural makeup as she appeared to be reflecting on her journey thus far.

She shared a few photos from her reflection period, captioning each photo with scriptures and motivational messages from the Bible.

“For I am with you no one will attack you to hurt you. Acts 18:10,” she captioned one of her inspirational posts. Check it out below.

The beauty’s photos were well received by her followers who are certainly supporting her on her transformation and took to her comments section to share their words of encouragement. “She looks amazing.. THIS IS WHAT GOD CAN DO FOR YOU. ITS SOMETHING ABOUT THE NAME JESUS,” wrote one follower while others shared emojis as their messages of support.

Blac Chyna has been on a mission to transform her life and has documented her journey along the way. After first dissolving her facial fillers, the beauty then removed a few tattoos from her body that no longer serve her. And we must say, this new glow looks good on her!

DON’T MISS…

Chile, The Ghetto! Harvard Says Blac Chyna Is Lying About Getting Into Their Online Program

Blac Chyna Is Back To Showing Off Cooking Skills On Social Media