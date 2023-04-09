Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look

Mary J. Blige is reminding us why she’s the fashion queen and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Over the weekend, the Queen of R&B was spotted on the scene in an all gold Tom Ford look. She shared photos from her night on the town to her Instagram page and we just can’t get enough of her effortless slay.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted wearing a $1,490 gold, one shouldered Tom Ford top and matching joggers from the brand retailing for $1,250. She paired the look with a gold Valentino belt, which matched the monochromatic look perfectly. She accessorized the look with sparkly gold boots.

The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer wore her signature blond locs in loose curls that were pulled over to one side and rocked gold earrings in her ears as she served face and body while posing for her millions of followers.

Check out the fashionable look below.