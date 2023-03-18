Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Blac Chyna was spotted out for the first time after removing her fillers, and she looks amazing!

The reality star has been undergoing several cosmetic procedures to reverse the results of her previous ones and she’s been vocal about sharing her experience with her followers. Earlier this week, Chyna posted a video to Instagram where she was shown getting fillers dissolved from her cheeks and jawline. “Enough is enough,” she said. “It all has to come out.”

She later went on to tell the doctor inside the facility, “Basically, I want to dissolve all of it. Back to the baseline. I’m tired of the look and it’s just not flattering. It’s not what I look like. It like, totally changed my face and I’m just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna’s Black Chyna and I feel like I’ve outgrown that and it’s just time for like, a change.”

Over the weekend, the beauty was spotted out for the first time since removing the fillers and her new appearance was met with praise from her fans and followers.

She also took to Instagram to offer an update on her progress, sharing a throwback pic of herself at age 12 along with the caption, “I’m still healing and recovering. Thank you for all your prayers and support. ~ Angela.”

