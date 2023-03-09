Subscribe
Idris Elba On Being Loved By A Black Woman: ‘It’s A Blessing’

We spoke to Idris Elba on the black carpet at the premiere of Netflix's 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' where Idris talked about his style and being loved by a Black woman.

Netflix's "Luther: The Fallen Sun" New York Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

HelloBeautiful was on the black carpet at the NYC premiere of Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris theater where the star of the series-turned-film, Idris Elba, hit the carpet with his wife Sabrina Elba. The power couple served Black love in coordinating looks.

The man of the hour, Idris, looked dapper in Gucci, baby (you’ll get it when you hit the play button) while Sabrina sauntered down the carpet in a flowing chartreuse (very on trend color for the season) gown with bedazzled one should design. While Sabrina posed for photos with her hunky hubby, she let the spotlight shine on him as he engaged with fans and spoke with each member of the press. When we spoke to Idris, we asked him what style tips he learned from his fashionable partner and what it feels like to be loved by Black woman.

You know, Sabrina’s fashion game is like on 10, 10, 10. I just try and keep up with her,” he gushed over his model wife.”She puts me onto the new designers. You know what I mean? She likes to keep me like who’s new, who’s coming up?

When asked about his love for Black women, he smiled and responded, “It’s beautiful. It’s a blessing. I’m very, very thankful I’ve been loved by a black woman all my life, of course, from my mom, but it’s even a blessing to have my wife as well.”

Catch Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix, premiering March 10th.

