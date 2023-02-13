Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Style Goals In Latest IG Photo

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Sabrina and Idris Elba are one of our favorite stylish couples and the dynamic duo recently hit the town to show off their best fashion sense and we’re swooning!

Earlier today, the gorgeous couple was spotted on Instagram looking as stunning as ever. Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in their best with Sabrina rocking a super sexy nude dress with a ruffled neckline and cut out waist. Idris complemented his beautiful wife in a navy blue tunic and matching slacks which he paired with black leather loafers that matched his look perfectly as the duo strutted their stuff on their romantic night out.