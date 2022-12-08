Newsletter
Sabrina Elba’s 5 Recent Looks Prove She’s A Style Queen

Sabrina Elba style

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Sabrina Elba is our style muse. She is more than just a gorgeous model and the wife of the handsome actor Idris Elba. She’s a vibe and a fashion icon in the making. Everything this beauty wears is chic. Whether it’s a designer gown or a comfortable leisure suit, honey looks fly.

Some people do fashion, some people are fashion – and Elba is the latter. She takes style risks that make us swoon; whether the look is extravagant or minimal, it’s always classic. And in case you don’t follow Mrs. Elba on Instagram, we’ve taken the liberty to enlighten you about her style shenanigans. Below are five pictures that prove Sabrina Elba is a style queen.

1. Off-White Blue Gown

British Vogue 'Forces For Change' Dinner At The Londoner Source:Getty

This Off-White gown should go down in fashion history. Elba looked stunning in this unique look that only a few could pull off. The blue contrasted with her brown skin perfectly, and her bob hairstyle complemented the look nicely.

2. One of A Kind Vintage Dress

The Fashion Awards 2022 - Roaming Arrivals Source:Getty

This throwback dress is giving us Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard vibes. We are suckers for vintage looks, and this one is a winner. Elba looks absolutely amazing in this frock. 

3. Black Maison Alaia Dress

London Celebrity Sightings - December 5, 2022 Source:Getty

Sabrina Elba does vintage oh-so-well. She’s a classic beauty, so it’s only right that she dons classic threads. This long-sleeved, black dress is simple yet sophisticated, making it the perfect fashion look.

4. Brown New Bottega Veneta Dress

Brown on brown is always a vibe, and Elba rocked this fitted look. This dress allowed her curves to be on full display, and the pleated bottom gave the dress some extra jazz.

5. Miu Miu Dress

The one thing we love about Elba’s style is that it’s effortless. She does the least, and the results always look like the most. This Miu Miu dress she donned screams elegance. She can wear just about anything!

