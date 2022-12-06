Newsletter
HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Sabrina Elba Ate In A Show-Stopping Off-White Gown

And the Best Dressed award goes to...

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
British Vogue 'Forces For Change' Dinner At The Londoner

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Sabrina Elba was a style goddess at the British Vogue “Forces For Change Dinner” in an extravagant Off-White gown that screams high fashion.

British Vogue 'Forces For Change' Dinner At The Londoner

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

And the Best Dressed award goes to Sabrina Elba. Just when we thought she had stylishly outdone herself in the past, Elba wows us again. The beautiful model attended the British Vogue “Forces For Change Dinner” looking stunning in a blue Off-White gown that was absolutely astonishing.

Related Stories

The gorgeous frock featured silver sparkles and a cape accented with white embroidery at the bottom. It fell off of Elba’s shoulders (revealing a matching sleeveless dress), and the puffy sleeves gave off a couture, vintage vibe. Elba wore matching blue satin gloves that added jazz to the entire look.

This dress did all the talking and needed very few accessories to accompany it. And being that Elba knows fashion, she kept her look to a minimum donning small drop earrings and a sleek bob that complemented her look well.

Elba quickly became one of our style favorites, as her fashion resume is top-notch, versatile, and classy. She can rock a couture gown like nobody’s business or effortlessly sport a leisure suit and make it look exquisite. We live for her style moments and can’t wait to see more of her getups, but this Off-White dress will go down in style history!

DON’T MISS…

Sabrina Elba Shines In A Gucci Look

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Sabrina Elba Gives Us Style Goals In A Versace Look

 

Newsletter , off white , Sabrina Elba

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
D' Shonda Laquan Smith x Crown Royal
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

LaQuan Smith Styled Me For My First Art Basel Experience

Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Cardi B Displayed Her Curvy Frame In A Vintage Colorblock Hervé Léger Dress

British Vogue 'Forces For Change' Dinner At The Londoner
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Sabrina Elba Ate In A Show-Stopping Off-White Gown

Teen Vogue Summit 2022
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Keke Palmer Responds To Troll Who Calls Her Ugly ‘I’m Beautiful In Real Life, Because Of Who I Am, Not What I Look Like’

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close