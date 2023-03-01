Get Ready For Carnival Season With Anika Kai’s Must-Have Essentials

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Last week was Trinidad’s carnival, which kicked off the 2023 carnival season. It was TNT’s first mas since the pandemic, and boy, did we make up for the years lost!

Carnival is a celebration throughout the Caribbean to represent the much anticipated annual festival and parade involving masquerade, dance, and music. Most people are familiar with the brightly colored costumes and elaborate looks for Tuesday mas. There is an art to being a carnivalista, and this video is all about what you’ll need to fete like a boss.

The mother of all carnival wear (outside of your costume) is a fanny pack. It’s the one essential you’ll need to hold ALL of your essentials!

The Caribbean sun is nothing to play with, so a compact rechargeable fan is crucial.

Be sure to bring a compact mirror to check yourself and blotting sheets to absorb any oil and sweat.

Professional grade setting spray is the only way to prevent full-on meltdowns, so brands like Kryolan and Ben Nye are my go-to’s.

I personally skip the gems and body tattoos because they will ABSOLUTELY leave tan lines, but if you need the razzle-dazzle, apply them using eyelash glue or spirit gum.

Sunscreen is the one non-negotiable essential on this list. Regardless of skin tone, everybody is susceptible to sun damage and sunburn. Protect yourself by throwing a travel-size SPF in your bag.

As a bonus tip, bring a mini bottle of perfume and deodorant to smell as good as you look!

I hope these tips help you have a fun and safe carnival season!

