HomeBeautyMakeup

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look Into Morphe’s Supreme Brow Kit

It's time to elevate your eyebrow game with Morphe's Supreme Brow Kit.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE

Calling all beauty lovers! It’s time to elevate your eyebrow game with Morphe’s Supreme Brow Kit. The brand released their MUA-inspired kits in 5 shades and includes:

  • 1 Clear brow wax
  • 1 Micro brow pencil.
  • 1 Tinted brow pomade
  • 1 Brow powder
  • 1 Double ended brow styler
morphe supreme brow kit

Source: Anika Kai / Anika Kai

Morphe sent me the shades “Cold Brew” and “Java,” which are brown and deep brown, both with neutral undertones. Java suited my skin tone best, with the exception of the brow powder.

This kit can be used to achieve a laminated effect. First, I applied the sculpting wax with my finger, then combed through with the brow brush. Then, I filled in any sparse areas with the micro pencil. The brow pomade surprised me with a smooth application, although I wish the color were richer, like in the brow pencil.For me, the hero product was the micro-brow pencil—beautiful color, highly pigmented, and super precise. I will be repurchasing when it runs out!

For more reviews on Morphe products, beauty tutorials, and more, tap into my YouTube Channel. Until then, tell me what you think of this product. Would you give it a try?

Morphe , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 28, 2022
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Solange Knowles Sizzles In Balenciaga At The New York City Ballet Gala

Nicole Murphy
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Nicole Murphy’s Beauty And Lifestyle Brand yFOY Will Take Your Rest & Relaxation To Another Level

morphe supreme brow kit
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look Into Morphe’s Supreme Brow Kit

In this photo illustration, Sephora logo seen displayed on a...
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Sephora Launches A Membership-Based Same Day Delivery Service

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close