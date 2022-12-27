Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top Picks For Red Lipsticks

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video

The easiest way to make a statement this season is with a red lip! Tons of shades and formulations can make this powerful color seem intimidating. That’s why I’m sharing my favorite red lip tips, tricks, and products in my latest tutorial.

Start by prepping the lip with a moisturizing balm like the Laneige Sleep Mask. For a softer look, blot your red lipstick onto the lip. This is a great way to ease your way into wearing bright colors.

For the bold, a liquid lipstick like Ujamaa by Fempower Beauty is perfect. It has a matte and a dewy side to give you endless options!

The iconic Ruby Woo by MAC is flattering on every skin tone, and the retro matte formulation is long-lasting too!

Try lining it with MAC’s Brick or Chestnut liner for a perfectly polished look.

Which one of these lippies will you be rocking this holiday season? For more fun beauty tutorials and makeup reviews, subscribe to my YouTube channel!

