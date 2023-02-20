Frederick Anderson’s Fall 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Collection Dares You To Embrace Freedom

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Frederick Anderson‘s 2023 fall ‘Renaissance’ collection dares you to embrace the person you desire to become today. Equally laced with extra draping, deep metallic hues of purple, and a vibrancy of playing in freedom while making a bold statement. Anderson has had a long-standing career in fashion, where he got his start fresh out of FiT, designing for decades a breathtaking collection that volumizes the person who dares to be seen.

As the models walked gracefully down the runway, a sense of escape into the hills of Madrid and the top of the beautiful colored landscape of Mikonos, Greece. There was an air of water and a breeze that swept the room. Yet, the feeling of life and living free was embraced cautiously. Frederick Anderson’s collection gracefully enhances your taste palette on resort wear mixed with RTW. In attendance was Natasha Bedingfield, the British songstress whose music for decades encouraged us to live our life unwritten.

The collection also celebrates the setbacks Anderson faced over the five years, during which he too had to endure that shift of the pandemic and deal with his only personal health issues. The 5-year hold embraces the new beginnings we see in the collection. There was a tone of favorite in the group, The Thaina Tunic over extra wide pants. It was the perfect mix of freedom and confidence. The next favorite es the Katie in hand crotchet metallic slip dress. It’s the epitome of slipping into a non-form-fitting dress upon arrival on vacation.

In a conversation backstage, I had the chance to speak to Anderson about the collection, and he left me with powerful words on what this collection represented. In his words, Anderson “ wants both men and women to find themselves in my collection; although we can’t go back to the renaissance, he wants to offer that feeling.” He also talked more about the men’s portion of the collection and how he intended to keep the man in freedom of feeling good while embracing the pieces. His last words are we are changing every day, and who we were yesterday doesn’t identify what we are now, and we shouldn’t have to conform to anything that doesn’t fit our current life.

Frederick Anderson’s collection was well received, and the designs spoke to those who needed freedom. The silhouette, cut-out, and bold metallic color choices are just a few moments in the collection. All of the items can be found at Saks Fifth Avenue.

