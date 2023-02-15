Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram In A White Ensemble We Love

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

This week, Ciara was spotted on Instagram striking a pose in an all white look and looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable ensemble.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked the all white Alaia top and matching white Monot Official skirt that fit her lke a glove and struck a series of poses in a fashionable Instagram Reel and was sure to show off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the stunning video, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and curled brown and blonde hair.