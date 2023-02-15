Subscribe
Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram In A White Ensemble We Love

Ciara was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in an all white ensemble that we love.

Celebrity Sightings at Wimbledon 2022 - Day 4

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

This week, Ciara was spotted on Instagram striking a pose in an all white look and looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable ensemble.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked the all white Alaia top and matching white Monot Official skirt that fit her lke a glove and struck a series of poses in a fashionable Instagram Reel and was sure to show off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the stunning video, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and curled brown and blonde hair.

Styled by Deonta Nash, the starlet accessorized the adorable ensemble with minimal jewelry and sandals from Femme La and posed for the fun and flirty post, where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

“How can I lose if I’m already chose” she captioned the fashionable Instagram video. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look and fun IG video from as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good 🔥” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!

Ciara Gifts Gabrielle Union A Fashion Box From Her LITA by Ciara Collection And It's Everything!

Ciara's Clothing Line "Lita By Ciara" Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

