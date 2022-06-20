Revamp Your Summer Wardrobe With Looks From The LITA By Ciara Summer Collection

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Why not embrace the summer months by updating your wardrobe with looks from LITA by Ciara?! This season is all about rocking fun frocks and comfortable outfits that allow you to move confidently and freely. LITA by Ciara’s summer collection offers colorful, luxury looks equipped for whatever the day may bring.

From sexy jumpsuits and dresses to strappy stiletto sandals, LITA by Ciara’s summer collection has everything you need to slay this season. Add a bit of spice to your wardrobe with pieces like the pink Sculptural Dress in Viscose Crepe, or take it easy in the animal floral printed Utility Jumpsuit in Viscose.

The stylish line was designed with Ciara’s tomboy-chic swag in mind. The purpose of the brand is versatility for the everyday woman. Ciara’s mission is for women to get multiple outfit opportunities out of each look. “My goal is for LITA to be your best friend in fashion, your one-stop-shop from day to night. LITA has all your fashion needs covered,” wrote the Goodies singer.

Ciara’s clothing line gives back 3% of the brand’s net revenue to her and her husband’s (Russell Wilson) nonprofit – the Why Not You Foundation. Shop here for all LITA By Ciara looks. The collection is also available at Nordstrom and Revolve.

