Celebrities Step Out For The Rihanna Concert, AKA The Super Bowl LVII

America is currently tuned into the Rihanna concert, better known as the Super Bowl LVII. Whether you’re sitting in the comforts of your living room, downing wings and beer at a bar, or at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, fans are ready to see Rihanna belt out 20 years of music into a 13-minute set.

In true Rihanna fashion, the Bajan Billionaire will allow the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to play a football game around her set.

We’ve already been blessed by our beloved Sheryl Lee Ralph, who blessed us with her soulful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And we’ve caught Blue Ivy and her pops, Jay-Z taking pictures on the stadium floor with their famous friends. If you want to know how your faves are commemorating the Rihanna concert, then stay tuned. Here are the celebrities spotted at Super Bowl LVII.

RELATED ARTICLES: Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns In A Fiery Red Jumpsuit At The Super Bowl

5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances

 

1. Lil Uzi Vert, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter

Lil Uzi Vert, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter posed for the camera at State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl. 

2. Saweetie

Our favorite Icy Girl gave us a glimpse of her ensemble before she headed out to the Super Bowl. 

3. H.E.R.

“Ready for the Riri concert 😂#superbowllvii,” H.E.R. captioned her photo. Same, sis!

4. Rihanna

DUHHH! Of course Rihanna showed up. It’s her show after all.

5. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods started her weekend off in NYC for NYFW, and ended it in Arizona for the Super Bowl. 

6. ASAP ROCKY

ASAP Rocky was a proud beau during his woman’s Super Bowl performance. The rapper was all-smiles as he recorded his lady in red.

Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors During Her Super Bowl LVII Performance

Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns In A Fiery Red Jumpsuit At The Super Bowl

Lizzo Is Pretty In Pink During Latest Performance

Keke Palmer Playfully Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram

Jordyn Woods Gives Us Style Goals For NYFW

