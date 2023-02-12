Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns In A Fiery Red Jumpsuit At The Super Bowl

Sheryl Lee Ralph looks and sounds amazing!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Super Bowl LVII Pregame

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph is extending her talents to the State Farm Stadium. The veteran actress took the field to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVII Pregame

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ralph captivated the crowd in a red and black jumpsuit with balloon sleeves that fell off her shoulders and a long train that trailed behind her. The actress partnered the look with red platform heels and matching gloves. Her long, kinky tresses were styled in a center part that cascaded down her back.

The 66-year-old actress was styled by her daughter, who serves as the creative eye behind all of her looks.

 

Related Stories

As far as Ralph goes, the Emmy Award winner has been rehearsing to deliver the perfect performance. In an interview with PEOPLE she said,

“You know, they say it takes a thousand times to perfect something. So I’m up to about 799 [times]. I’m going to keep on listening to my song and be ready to sing and make it happen on Sunday. I’m so excited,” she said of preparing. “Oh my God, I was so nervous yesterday. I could hardly move. It was like classic nerves. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be sick.’ And I actually was. I said, ‘Oh no. I’m that nervous.’ I made myself sick.”

Practice makes perfect because Ralph’s performance was one for the books!

DON’T MISS…

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Rousing Acceptance Speech + More Emmy Moments We’re Still Talking About

Recreate Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy Awards Makeup With Our Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai

Sheryl Lee Ralph Throws Shade At The Kardashian Family For Spending “10K” To Get Their Lips Full And Luscious

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter Sheryl Lee Ralph

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors During Her Super Bowl LVII Performance

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns In A Fiery Red Jumpsuit At The Super Bowl

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-AWARD-ARRIVALS
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Lizzo Is Pretty In Pink During Latest Performance

2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Keke Palmer Playfully Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close