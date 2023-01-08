Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Chloe Bailey was spotted on Instagram recently showing off her glowing skin in a fresh faced video selfie and it’s safe to say that she looks stunning with all her natural beauty!

Taking to the platform, the beauty uploaded a short IG Reel of herself in a selfie style video where she gave us skin goals and showed off her fresh face. Free of any makeup, lashes, or filters, the singing beauty was all smiles as she was fresh out of the shower and showed off her natural beauty. Wearing her signature locs straight down, the beauty flashed her signature smile and gave us fresh skin goals for her millions of Instagram followers.

Check out the stunning post below.

Whether she’s in full glam and dolled up or just fresh out of the shower and fresh faced, Chloe Bailey is absolutely beautiful!! Yas, queen!

