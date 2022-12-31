Porsha Williams Is Heading Into 2023 Sparkling!

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Porsha Williams is ready for 2023 and took to Instagram earlier today to show her followers how she’s bringing in the New Year in style.

Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a sexy photo set of herself as she was all smiles and ready to bring in the New Year right. In the picture, the beauty donned a curve hugging sparkly dress that fit her perfectly. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing matching sparkling earrings to match with the theme of the evening, and wore her hair in big fluffy curls as she served face and body for the ‘Gram.

“Heading into 2023 SPARKLING ✨ I’m wearing our 28” Brazilian Body Wave here 🍾 @gonakedhair

Looking for the perfect look for the new year? http://www.GoNakedHair.com” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

“The dress is giving🔥,” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented, “going in Hot 🔥”

The reality show queen is living it up and heading into 2023 in style, and we’re just loving this glow on Porsha!