Porsha Williams Is Our Body Goals In Latest Posts

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams is still showing off her banging bikini body on Instagram while enjoying her tropical vacation and just broke the internet with her latest social media post!

Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared another video of herself donning her sexy, bright blue bikini that showed off killer curves and toned abs and was sure to give us body goals. The beauty shared the slow-motion IG Reel of herself as she walked along in nature while her long, flowing hair blew in the breeze.

“The healthiest response to life is joy.” — Deepak Chopra #PorshaGuobadia 🔥Hair: @gonakedhair”she captioned the sexy post. Check it out below.

The reality show queen is living it up while vacationing with her new husband, Simon Guobadia and is sure to give us content while doing it! The lovely couple officially tied the knot last month in two lavish ceremonies, both held in Atlanta, and have been living it up ever since! We love to see it