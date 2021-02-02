Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is rocking a new do. The reality TV star traded in her Go Naked Hair bundles for a short cut that is just as sexy as her long tresses.

In a Instagram live, Porsha revealed a stylist from Fringe Hair Studios in Mississippi, came all the way to her home to give her a big chop. “She came and just did my dirty. She just cut the hell out his hair, which I love it super short like this,” she said flashing a toothy grin before revealing the back.

Porsha isn’t the only celeb to recently reveal a buzzed new do. Pose star and Savage X Fenty model Indya Moore debuted their chopped tresses on Instagram.

Both ladies join the long list of celebrity women who’ve done the big chop. Tiffany Haddish made headlines when she shaved her head on Instagram live only for fans to question her sanity.

“I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything,” she wrote.

Porsha looks good in anything so this is another of her fabulous looks cause sis keeps her glam squad on deck.

With all going on in Porsha’s life — including an on-again-off-again relationship with the father of her children Dennis and her newfound passion for social justice — sis is making lots of changes in her life.

