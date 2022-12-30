Lori Harvey Steps Out In A Custom Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in Brazil this week, giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute custom look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet gave us fashion goals when she made an appearance in Brazil donning a nude look. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the custom nude look from Loudbrandstudios to perfection which featured a curve hugging dress with a sheer midriff. She paired with minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs braided in goddess style braids and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. Check out the look below.