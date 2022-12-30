Newsletter
Lori Harvey Steps Out In A Custom Look

Lori Harvey was spotted In Brazil donning a custom look that we love.

2022 Essence Festival Of Culture - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lori Harvey  was spotted out on the scene in Brazil this week, giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute custom look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet gave us fashion goals when she made an appearance in Brazil donning a nude look. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the custom nude look from Loudbrandstudios to perfection which featured a curve hugging dress with a sheer midriff. She paired with minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs braided in goddess style braids and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram as she strutted her stuff in the fashionable look. Check out the look below.

 

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

